Restoring democracy to Auckland’s transport

The most significant reforms to transport in Auckland since 2010 will restore democratic accountability and ensure Aucklanders can hold their elected representatives responsible for transport policies, Transport Minister Chris Bishop, Auckland Minister Simeon Brown, and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown say.

“Late last year we committed to this significant change to transport governance and delivery arrangements in Auckland. It will deliver better outcomes for Aucklanders and help to restore confidence in Auckland Transport,” Mr Bishop says.

“Auckland’s transport system needs strong, appropriate governance to ensure people and goods can move across the city efficiently and safely, while ensuring value for money from every dollar spent by central government and Auckland Council.

“Responsibility for most transport functions will shift from Auckland Transport to Auckland Council, including all policy and planning work. The Council will become the road controlling authority and deliver transport capital projects while maintaining transport infrastructure,” Mr Bishop says.

“Auckland Transport will become a smaller transport council-controlled-organisation so it can focus on its core role of delivering high-quality public transport services for Aucklanders.

“These changes mean that Auckland Council’s elected members will be directly accountable to the public for most transport decisions that affect the daily lives of Aucklanders.

“The Local Government (Auckland Council) (Transport Governance) Amendment Bill establishes the Auckland Regional Transport Committee, which will comprise an equal share of Auckland Council elected members and Ministerial appointees anlongside an independent chair.

“The Committee will prepare a 30-year transport plan for Auckland, building on the previous Auckland Transport Alignment Project started by the last National Government, which will steer investment and shape the future of transport in Auckland.

“This aligned approach between central government and Auckland Council is critical for delivering the transport system Aucklanders deserve.”

“The Bill also gives local boards some new powers to ensure local accountability and that local communities have a say. They’ll make decisions on local and collector roads including setting speed limits, closing roads for events, managing parking and creating cycleways.

“Arterial roads, and the city centre, will be the responsibility of the Governing Body of Auckland Council, consisting of the Mayor and 20 Councillors.

“This is great news for Auckland. This Government is committed to improving transport in Auckland and putting decision-making back in the hands of Aucklanders. This will boost productivity and economic growth by providing for better accessibility, reduced congestion and increased urban density.

“I would like to thank Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown for his collaborative engagement with the Government as we worked to reset Auckland’s transport governance arrangements.”

Auckland Minister Simeon Brown says the changes are about delivering the modern, reliable transport system the city deserves.

“For too long, Auckland Transport has failed to listen to Aucklanders and take their views into account. That’s why we’re changing the law,” Mr Brown says.

“By putting decisions back in the hands of elected representatives, we’re restoring democratic legitimacy and ensuring Aucklanders can have a direct say in the transport policies that shape their city.”

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has championed reform and has welcomed the Bill.

“This is a major victory for the people of Auckland. The bill restores democratic control of transport to elected members and local communities,” Mayor Brown says.

“Auckland Transport costs around one and a half billion dollars a year to run, while transport capital investment represents more than a third of the council’s 10-year budget. But under the existing law we don’t get to tell AT what to do. The Bill finally makes it clear that AT should do what council tells it to do and hands power back to the people’s elected representatives.”

The Bill will have its first reading in September and is expected to pass into law in March 2026. A six-month transition period will follow, with the new arrangements expected to be in place by September 2026 or earlier.

Notes to the Editor:

The Bill provides for Auckland Council to develop an Auckland Roading Classification Framework, with the approval of the Minister of Transport, which will identify which roads in Auckland are classified as local, collector, arterial or city centre.

Legislation will now refer to Auckland Transport as the transport council-controlled-organisation (CCO) and will specify that the primary function of the transport CCO is to provide public transport services in Auckland.

Transitional provisions in the Bill guide transition to the new arrangements over a six-month period. Auckland Council will be required to appoint a transition director who will be responsible for preparing and executing a transition plan for the transport CCO and Auckland Council.

