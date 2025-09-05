NZ-AU: Robin Energy Ltd. Announces the Delivery of its Second Vessel

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robin Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: RBNE), (“Robin Energy” or the “Company”), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, announced today that on September 3, 2025 it took delivery of the LPG Carrier Dream Syrax, the 2015-built vessel the acquisition of which was previously announced on July 10, 2025. The vessel was delivered following the completion of its scheduled drydock and special survey. The acquisition was funded entirely with cash on hand.

The vessel is currently employed under a time-charter contract with a reputable counterparty at a rate of $337,000 per calendar month with earliest redelivery expected in late December 2025.

Petros Panagiotidis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Robin Energy, commented: “The delivery of the Dream Syrax, which has doubled the size of our fleet in a very short time since our listing, enhances our earnings capacity and reinforces our ability to generate stable cash flows for shareholders. We continue to target growth opportunities through selective acquisitions that will further strengthen our fleet profile and create long-term value, supported by our debt-free balance sheet and robust cash position.”

About Robin Energy Ltd.

Robin Energy is an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally. Robin Energy owns one Handysize tanker vessel and one LPG carrier that carry petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.robinenergy.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including those related to the charterer’s redelivery of the vessel. We are including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “expect”, “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and/or are beyond our control or precise estimate. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

