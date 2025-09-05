Nominations for the Broermann Medical Innovation Award 2026 now open

Source: Media Outreach
With a million euros, it is one of the world’s most highly endowed awards for medical research
The Broermann Medical Innovation Award recognizes scientific breakthroughs with high innovation potential for clinical application. The focus is on research results that have a long-lasting impact on the lives and health of millions of people worldwide. The announcement of the award recipient and the second official Broermann Medical Innovation Award ceremony will take place in autumn 2026.
Debut of the Broermann Medical Innovation Award This Year
The award will be presented for the first time this year. The jury will announce the inaugural recipient of the Broermann Medical Innovation Award on September 18, 2025. The official award ceremony, hosted by the Minister-President of Hesse, Boris Rhein, will take place on November 14, 2025, at the Hessian State Chancellery in Wiesbaden.
