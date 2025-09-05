More officers as Hawke’s Bay Police investigate gang-related incidents

Source: New Zealand Police

Additional Police staff are being deployed throughout Hawke’s Bay after two serious gang-related incidents overnight.

Hawke’s Bay Area Prevention Manager Inspector Caroline Martin says Police are working to help quell this activity.

“We’re urging people to stop this needless violence before anyone else gets hurt.”

Around 9:30pm yesterday (4 September), Police attended a report of a serious assault on Riverbend Road.

Reports indicated that a firearm was discharged, and two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Several hours later, about 2:20am, Police were called to a grievous assault on Omahu Road, Hastings where two youths sustained life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to hospital.

Omahu Road was closed for a scene examination, but re-opened several hours ago.

“There will be an increased Police presence across Hawke’s Bay while we conduct our enquiries in relation to these incidents.

“We will not stand for any behaviour that results in harm to members of our community,” Inspector Martin says.

“I want to assure the public that we are allocating additional resources.

“I urge anyone with information to please contact us – even small details might help us,” she says.

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or call 105 and quote file number: 250905/0501.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or Crime Stoppers New Zealand

