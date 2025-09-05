Increased Police presence following gang-related incident, Christchurch

Source: New Zealand Police

Police will have an increased presence around Christchurch in the coming days after an unsuccessful attempt to start a fire at a local gang pad.

Flammable projectiles were thrown at the fence of a property on Cuffs Road about 7.30am today.

The fence did not catch fire, causing minimal damage.

Inspector Craig Scott says Police will not stand by as gangs create chaos in our communities.

“While this morning’s incident didn’t result in any significant harm, the violent actions of gangs cause real unease, particularly for any witnesses or those living nearby.

“Christchurch residents can expect to see an increased Police presence as we look to prevent any further offending.”

