Have you seen Alyssa?

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Alyssa, who has been reported missing from the Dairy Flat area.

The 16-year-old was last seen yesterday afternoon and was wearing a maroon hoody with a white zip.

Alyssa is described as between 160cm-170cms tall with brown hair and green eyes.

She is known to frequent the Dairy Flat, Hobsonville and Flat Bush areas.

Police and Alyssa’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.

If you have seen Alyssa or have information that might help us find her, please call 111 and quote reference number 250905/0579.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

