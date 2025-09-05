Government Cuts – Disestablishing IR’s Māori research team will disadvantage whānau – PSA

Source: PSA



The PSA is criticising Inland Revenue’s move to shut down its dedicated kaupapa Māori research domain, Te Mana Rangahau.

“It’s regressive, short-sighted, and a gutting blow to the Māori-Crown relationship. A clear signal that Inland Revenue is turning its back on meaningful engagement with whānau Māori,” Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi acting Kaihautū Māori, Marcia Puru, says.

Inland Revenue plans to shut down Te Mana Rangahau and push the work to a broader Customer Interventions group from 1 September, without first building the cultural capability needed to do it effectively.

“Instead of following its own research to embed Tiriti based, values-driven change, it’s reverting to a transactional, compliance-heavy model that prioritises punitive debt collection over the holistic, intergenerational wellbeing of whānau Māori.

“This is not just a reshuffle, it’s a dismantling of kaupapa Māori leadership inside Inland Revenue,” Puru says.

“Te Mana Rangahau is part of a wider Kaupapa Māori ecosystem within Inland Revenue focused on supporting Māori aspirations and carrying Māori voices right into the heart of strategic decision-making. Scrapping the team sends a loud message that those voices don’t matter. Let’s be clear: this is a cultural rollback and the team feels disrespected and aggrieved.

“The years of hard work done gave Inland Revenue the tools to make better, fairer strategic decisions. Now they’re throwing that progress out the window clearly prioritising more Western-led approaches.”

The PSA says this move reflects a wider political agenda that ignores evidence, guts kaupapa Māori leadership, and leaves whānau Māori further behind, many of whom are already facing economic hardship.

“The PSA is very concerned that Inland Revenue is not protecting its dedicated kaupapa Māori space. We’d like to see them recommit to working with Māori and not against them.

“Above all, Inland Revenue must stay focused on work that produces Tiriti based, values-drive change, and continue uplifting the cultural capability of its entire organisation.”