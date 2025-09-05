Defence News – NZDF supports PNG’s independence celebrations

Source: New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF)

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has been alongside Papua New Guinea’s Defence Force as the country celebrates its 50th anniversary of independence this week.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130J Hercules, a Boeing B757, two NH90 helicopters and more than 40 NZ Army and Air Force personnel have deployed alongside 10 militaries from the Pacific region and around the world to participate in a number of ceremonial and public events.

The NZ Army Band was among those performing in a military tattoo alongside other international military bands.

As well as participating in the anniversary events, the Hercules and NH90 helicopters have been involved in a multinational air logistics support operation, transporting stores and equipment across the country and to outlying islands.

The Hercules has been delivering a range of medical, building and humanitarian supplies around Papua New Guinea, in support of the country’s government and a range of non-governmental organisations.

The NH90s delivered 2000kg of mosquito nets to remote villages, where fixed wing aircraft are unable to land. They also transported an 800kg mini excavator to rural farmland by an underslung load.

The No. 3 Squadron aircrew also notched up a milestone in the helicopters, travelling for the first time from one country to another, flying more than 450 nautical miles from Australia to Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby.

Chief of Army Major General Rose King, in Papua New Guinea for the celebrations, said it had been a busy period for the Kiwi contingent.

“We are pleased to be here, not only celebrating Papua New Guinea’s independence with our Pacific neighbours, but also working with them in a significant air logistics support operation that has moved cargo to hard-to-reach areas.

“We are proud to stand alongside our partners, reinforcing our partnerships, helping out where we can and celebrating this important milestone.”

The celebrations also include an air show with RNZAF aircraft performing flypasts and a winching display by an NH90; and a static air display featuring the NH90s.

The NZDF contingent also includes two Royal New Zealand Navy catering support staff, a chef and a steward, working on board Australia’s HMAS Choules.

The NZDF’s Papua New Guinea Defence Advisor Lieutenant Colonel Haden Dempsey said it was impressive to see the NZDF and other militaries taking part in the celebrations and working together flying equipment and aid to remote areas of the country.

“The Pacific is our neighbourhood, and we aim to make a valued contribution to the region and Pacific communities.”

