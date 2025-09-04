Value of building work put in place: June 2025 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Value of building work put in place: June 2025 quarter – information release

4 September 2025

Value of building work statistics estimate the value and volume of work put in place on construction jobs in New Zealand.

Key facts

In the June 2025 quarter:

the seasonally adjusted total building volume fell 1.8 percent compared with the March 2025 quarter – residential fell 2.9 percent, and non-residential fell 0.4 percent

total building value was $7.8 billion, down 8.5 percent from the June 2024 quarter.

Statistics remain provisional for the latest three quarters and are updated each quarter.

