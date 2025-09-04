Dirt bike riders lose their wheels

Source: New Zealand Police

Northland Police have easily answered a pesky dirt bike rider’s question “catch me if ‘ya can” – yes, we just did.

The taunting question was sent to Police by a rider who had been causing havoc amongst the Whangārei community in recent months.

It ended up with the youth in custody, and the bike taken off his hands, Northland Road Policing Manager Inspector John Fagan says.

This is one of several results as Police crackdown on unsafe and illegal dirt bike riding activity across Northland’s communities.

“Police share the frustrations expressed by many in the community with dangerous activity on public roads and public spaces,” Inspector Fagan says.

“In many cases this involves young people posting their offending footage online for clout.

“What they don’t realise is that they are committing offences which put themselves and other people at serious risk.”

Members of the Whangārei Youth Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a Maunu property recently.

“We located a 14-year-old as part of enquiries into an earlier incident where his bike failed to stop for Police,” Inspector Fagan says.

“The young male had also been posting footage online, including sending an image to Police social media pages with the message ‘catch me if ‘ya can’.

The teenager is being dealt with by Youth Aid and his dirt bike has been impounded.

Bikes off the road in Kaitaia:

Up in the Far North, Police took dirt bikes off the road in Kaitaia after numerous driving complaints in preceding weeks.

“Staff patrolling came across two bikes being driven recklessly, and it turned out it was bikes of interest to Police,” Inspector Fagan says.

Both bikes ended up being stopped by Police.

Enquiries established both riders had previously been forbidden from operating a vehicle.

A tow truck was called and both bikes were impounded off the road.

“Concerningly, both riders were young people and they had been carrying a child with them at the time.

“It’s fortunate that none of those young people were injured as a result of reckless behaviour.

“These bikes are not toys and have the ability to cause harm and damage to both people and property.”

Reporting is key:

Northland Police continue to encourage the community to report instances of dangerous driving behaviour in their community.

Inspector Fagan says reporting helps Police build a picture of those people involved, enabling enforcement action to be carried out.

“We really encourage people to report offending as it happens, including bike and rider descriptions, or what addresses these people are travelling from,” he says.

“I know this is an issue that causes frustration amongst so many in our community, and we will keep working to make sure our communities are safe.”

Report offending taking place by calling 111, or report to Police after something has occurred either online or by calling 105.

People can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

