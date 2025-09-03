Statement on FRB/asbestos

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

On 30 June 2025, WorkSafe was notified of a potential health risk involving imported materials, which may contain asbestos, used in the production of fire safety doors.

In response, we alerted the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which is coordinating with other government agencies, and commenced a targeted health and safety response.

WorkSafe inspectors conducted urgent assessments at two companies — one of which was Pacific Door Systems Ltd (PDS). As a result, PDS sites in Wellington and Timaru were closed temporarily while they safely removed any asbestos-containing material and have since received independent clearance certificates and deemed safe for workers to return. Since then, we have conducted a number of site visits with different companies where we have been notified of similar concerns.

As the work health and safety regulator, WorkSafe’s role is to influence businesses and workers to ensure their work is healthy and safe. We also work with businesses and organisations to ensure they understand their obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and, in this context, relevant asbestos regulations.

We continue to provide advice to companies and end-users concerned about their staff being exposed to asbestos, to consult an Occupational Medicine Physician or equivalent specialist. These professionals are best equipped to assess, educate, and support workers who may have been exposed to asbestos-related health risks. We also continue to advise companies that have any concerns regarding the safe storage, handling and disposal of asbestos-containing materials or products.

For further guidance, we recommend referring to the following resources:

