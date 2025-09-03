New police base for Taradale

Source: New Zealand Police

Police has announced work is underway on a new Taradale police base, with the larger base replacing the old station and set to better serve Police and the Hawke’s Bay community.

The new base’s construction is expected to start on site in late January 2026 and be completed and ready for staff to move in by the end of April 2026.

The existing Gloucester Street station was closed in 2023 because of an internal property issue.

The new base will accommodate up to 50 police staff working in a range of roles, and will relieve pressure on workspace for police staff across Hawke’s Bay.

“The new Taradale police base will provide a modern work environment with a design tailored for the site and Police’s needs,” says Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore.

The new base will be two storeys and built using a modular system, with the modules that make up the building constructed in a factory then transported to site.

“This type of building means its construction on site will be quick and will minimise disruption to the public,” says Inspector Sycamore.

Front counter services will still be available at Napier and Hastings Police Stations. Like the old station, the new Taradale police base will not have front counter services.

Demolition of the old station will start on 22 September and is planned to be completed in four weeks.

Inspector Sycamore says this work may be disruptive to the public at times and communication is underway with neighbouring properties and local businesses.

The site is also home to a memorial to slain police officer Senior Constable Len Snee.

“I want to reassure the Hawke’s Bay community that before the demolition begins, Len’s memorial in the grounds will be protected and looked after safely on site until it can be replaced once construction of the new base is completed.

“We’re looking forward to this new phase for Police in Taradale.”

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI