New investment for eating disorder services

Source: New Zealand Government

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey today launched New Zealand’s refreshed strategic approach to eating disorders, bringing a significant funding boost and valuable updates for Kiwis for the first time in over 16 years.

“Today’s announcement increases investment in eating disorder services by over $4 million each year. That’s a 20 percent increase which will bring the total investment in eating disorders services to over $23 million annually,” Mr Doocey says.

“Support for eating disorders is best provided using a full continuum of care for eating disorders across prevention, primary health care, early intervention and community services, along with specialist and inpatient services for people with the highest needs.

“The changes today bring about meaningful changes that will ensure the strategy remains fit for purpose and continues to meet the needs of our communities.”

The new funding package includes ongoing investment to:

Roll out peer support to all regional eating disorders services.

Create community-based support for families and carers.

Increase the capacity of specialist eating disorders services.

Expand prevention and early intervention support.

“I am pleased to mark New Zealand’s Body Image and Eating Disorder Awareness Week with changes that will support New Zealanders navigating and battling eating disorders. The strategy sets out the actions we will take to support Kiwis, providing a roadmap and a strategic approach.

“Our mental health plan is working. We’re turning the corner on reducing wait times and increasing the mental health workforce. Recent data shows the frontline Health NZ mental health workforce has grown around 10 percent since we came into Government, and over 80 percent of people are being seen within three weeks for specialist services.

“Whether it’s you, your child, a friend, or a family member, reaching out for support, this Government is committed to ensuring support is there.”

MIL OSI