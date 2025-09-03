Big win for food exporters as red tape slashed

Source: New Zealand Government

“Hundreds of food exporters will benefit from a common-sense cut to red tape, making it easier to deliver safe New Zealand food to more markets,” says Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard.

From 25 September 2025, food exporters will no longer need to apply for special exemptions from New Zealand rules if their products meet the requirements of the importing country.

“This simple change means that as long as exporters comply with the rules of the country they’re sending food to, they won’t need MPI’s approval to get around New Zealand’s composition or labelling requirements,” says Mr Hoggard.

“Previously, exemptions had to be applied for product by product – an onerous process that drove up costs, created delays, and sometimes meant missed opportunities.

“The dairy sector, for example, has pointed out that composition requirements for dairy products vary significantly between countries, as their citizens often have different diets and get their nutrition in different ways.

“The new rules cut paperwork and compliance costs, give exporters more certainty, and allow them to manage their own compliance with overseas markets.

“Exporters have been clear that the old system held back trade and innovation. Cabinet has now delivered a streamlined approach that makes exporting easier and more efficient.”

The changes include a one-year transition period where exporters can choose either the existing exemptions or the new pathway. MPI has today published guidance to help businesses adjust.

“This is just the start. I’ve asked officials to prioritise additional work on dietary supplements, and we are working on extending the new approach to all foods. This staged rollout balances cutting red tape with maintaining food safety and consumer trust,” says Mr Hoggard.

The new guidance on the Ministry for Primary Industries Website can be found here: mpi.govt.nz/export/food/exempting-food-exports-from-new-zealand-requirements/

