Wanted to arrest: Raupunga Puru

Auckland City Police are seeking help locating Raupunga Puru who has multiple warrants for his arrest.

The 28-year-old is wanted by Police for breaching release conditions.

Puru is transient and known to frequent the Auckland City area.

Numerous attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and we believe the public can provide information as to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead call 111 immediately quoting file number 250710/1106.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

