Stats NZ information release: International trade: June 2025 quarter

International trade: June 2025 quarter – information release
2 September 2025
International trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of goods and services between New Zealand and our trading partners.
Key facts
Quarterly goods and services by country
- Total exports of goods and services for the June 2025 quarter were $28.9 billion, up from $26.3 billion in the June 2024 quarter.
- Total imports of goods and services for the June 2025 quarter were $27.6 billion, up from $26.7 billion in the June 2024 quarter.
- The total two-way trade for the June 2025 quarter was $56.4 billion.
Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:
The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.
Ngā mihi,
Publishing
Stats NZ
