Skyborn secures all major contractors for Gennaker offshore wind farm

HAMBURG, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 1 September 2025 –

Preferred Supply Agreements (PSAs) have been awarded for supply of monopile foundations to EEW Special Pipe Construction GmbH, transition pieces to Dajin Heavy Industry, foundation transportation and installation to Seaway7 and inter-array cable supply and installation to the consortium of Boskalis and TKF.

The Gennaker project is securing employment local to the project in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern region in northeast Germany, where the monopile foundations will be manufactured.

Gennaker to add up to 976.5 MW to Germany’s renewables capacity*.

Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) is proud to announce it has secured contractors for all major packages of the Gennaker offshore wind farm. The completion of PSAs signatures during the summer of 2025 is a major step towards the successful completion of Gennaker, planned for 2028.

“We are extremely proud of the agreements we have signed with each of Gennaker’s suppliers. We, and the project, can now rely on a pool of highly experienced contractors to deliver Gennaker on budget and on schedule. The signed preferred supplier agreements also demonstrate our commitment to Gennaker being rooted in the local community, delivering long-lasting value and benefits for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Offshore wind delivers positive impact on the ground, be that via investments, jobs or decarbonization!” says Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO.

“I would like to not only thank our suppliers, but also the Skyborn team, whose dedication and hard work has been key to bringing Gennaker one step closer to reality.” Lammers adds.

Monopile foundations : Preferred Supply Agreement has been signed with EEW Special Pipe Construction GmbH (EEW SPC) for the supply of 63 monopile foundations, each monopile is up to 54.1 metres long, with a top diameter of 7.5 metres and will weigh up to 877 tonnes. Monopiles will be manufactured in Rostock – only 40 kilometres from the Gennaker site. The contract will further bolster the already strong local Mecklenburg-Vorpommern supply chain through a robust employment plan, securing jobs at EEW SPC which currently employs 1,000 people. A ceremony was held at the EEW Special Pipe Construction premises in Rostock to celebrate this major milestone for the project.

: Preferred Supply Agreement has been signed with Dajin Heavy Industry for supply of 63 transition pieces. Each transition piece will be approximately 20 metres high and will weigh approximately 400 tonnes. The manufacture of the transition pieces will be performed in Penglai, China and will be finalised in Odense, Denmark. Foundation transportation & installation : Preferred Supply Agreement has been signed with Seaway7 for the transportation and installation of monopiles and transition pieces for the project.

: Preferred Supply Agreement has been signed with Seaway7 for the transportation and installation of monopiles and transition pieces for the project. Inter-array cables: Preferred Supply Agreement has been signed with the consortium of Boskalis and TKF for the supply and installation of approximately 140 kilometres of inter-array cables. Inter-array cables are to be manufactured in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

These agreements follow prior announcements of Gennaker for turbine supply and long-term service with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and wind turbine transport and installation with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

With a capacity up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date. Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern coastal sea. Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Gennaker is planned to be commissioned in 2028.

