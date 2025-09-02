Bosch and Alibaba Group Deepen Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-powered Digital Innovation

Source: Media Outreach

Alibaba cloud to dedicate its global capabilities to support Bosch’s technology stack

Both intend to deepen collaboration in leveraging Alibaba’s AI strength to facilitate Bosch’s business innovations, such as smart cockpit

Bosch to expand its e-commerce presence in Southeast Asia, Spain, and Latin America through Alibaba’s global platforms

HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2025 – Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, and Alibaba Group, a global technology company focused on e-commerce and cloud computing, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation through advanced cloud computing and AI technologies. The enhanced collaboration will focus on cloud-based enterprise operations, AI-driven business innovations, and e-commerce expansion.

“Our partnership opens up exciting opportunities for both Bosch and Alibaba to expand our offerings in the global market,” said Dr. Tanja Rückert, member of the Bosch board of management and Chief Digital Officer. “By joining forces, we combine Alibaba’s advanced cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities and e-commerce market reach with Bosch’s deep technological expertise in mobility, industrial technology and consumer goods to drive greater efficiency and innovation worldwide. AI has been an innovation booster for Bosch across all business sectors, and cooperation with strong partners like Alibaba is essential for Bosch to realizing its full potential and creating greater value.”

“This partnership with Bosch demonstrates our commitment to empowering global businesses with world-class technologies and highlights Alibaba’s strengths in AI and cloud computing,” said Joe Tsai, Chairman of Alibaba Group. “Bosch’s leading expertise in advanced automotive solutions and household appliances, combined with Alibaba’s innovations in cloud, AI and e-commerce, will enable both our companies to bring compelling value propositions to customers worldwide.”

Powering Innovation through Cloud Services and AI

The expanded partnership – focusing on cloud migration and AI cooperation- marks a significant step further in bolstering Bosch’s digital operations and fostering industrial innovation. As part of Bosch Group ‘s cloud hyperscalers strategy, the collaboration between the two companies covers multiple business areas, such as corporate operations, home appliances and commercial vehicles, to enhance operational efficiency and enable smarter business processes. In addition, the two companies intend to collaborate on exploring the potential of running Bosch’s intelligent driving environment on Alibaba Cloud’s AI infrastructure.

The partnership will leverage Alibaba’s AI capabilities to support Bosch’s businesses, boosting operational efficiency and enhancing product intelligence. In the automotive sector, for instance, the two companies plan to evaluate Qwen-based multimodal models to elevate the smart cockpit experience with more intuitive in-vehicle interactions. The two companies also intend to explore the possibility of development of next-generation automated driving solutions powered by Qwen’s visual language model to enhance scene recognition accuracy.

Driving Global E-commerce Growth

As a key pillar of the expanded partnership, Bosch and Alibaba will further drive growth and innovation in e-commerce through expanded product portfolio, enhanced customer engagement, and optimized brand experience. In 2025, Bosch plans to launch new product categories in China with consumer insights from Alibaba’s e-commerce platform. Alibaba will also support Bosch in reaching a broader consumer base in China through comprehensive omni-channel digital marketing.

Based on the framework of collaboration in China, Bosch will extend its e-commerce footprint to Southeast Asia, Spain, and Latin America through Alibaba’s global e-commerce platforms including Lazada, Miravia and AliExpress, to better serve local consumers with innovative, high-quality products.

Bosch and Alibaba’s collaboration in e-commerce began in 2017. Bosch has since established a strong presence on Alibaba’s Tmall platform, offering a wide range of consumer-focused products, including home appliances, power tools, heating systems, and automotive aftermarket parts. Joint efforts across marketing, sales, membership programs and online-to-offline services have significantly strengthened Bosch’s digital ecosystem and customer engagement in China.

