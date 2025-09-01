Warrant to arrest: Vaea Folau

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Vaea Tangitau Folau, 33, who has a warrant for his arrest.

Police believe someone may have information on his whereabouts.

Folau is known to frequent the Glen Eden and wider Auckland areas.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number 250818/9639.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

