New Zealand’s tyre recycling scheme celebrates 1st anniversary Nearly 4 million tyres recovered for recycling

1 September 2025 – Tyrewise, Aotearoa New Zealand’s first regulated product stewardship scheme for tyres, is celebrating its first year of operation with nearly 4 million end-of-life tyres collected for recycling or repurposing into other useful products and over 5,000 registered partners across the country.

“Tyrewise isn’t just New Zealand’s first regulated product stewardship scheme, it’s also the most successful product stewardship scheme in the country to date,” says Adele Rose, CEO of 3R Group, Tyrewise Scheme Managers.

The scheme has surpassed its targets for tyres collected and processed into tyre-derived materials since it began operating on 1 September last year, Adele says. “That’s encouraging, as it has a target of 80% of tyres recycled and repurposed into other useful products within Aotearoa New Zealand by its fourth year, and over 90% by its sixth year.”

As part of the strategy to develop end markets and support the domestic economy, expressions of interest in funding were recently invited. This attracted over 60 applications across research and development, emerging markets, and community development categories.

“It’s exciting to see such an interest in the fund. A major goal of Tyrewise is to help develop innovative, high-value onshore uses and unlock the value in the circular economy for end-of-life tyres. Tyres are going from being a waste stream to a resource which creates jobs and adds value to the New Zealand economy, rather than being illegally dumped, stockpiled or landfilled,” Adele says.

Mark Gilbert, Chair of Auto Stewardship New Zealand, which governs the Tyrewise scheme, says the success of the scheme comes down in large part to its registered partners. “Those registered partners, the importers, retailers, tyre fitters, transporters, recyclers and public collection sites make up the scheme. Without them doing the mahi, what we have achieved so far wouldn’t be possible, and we thank them for their work thus far and look forward to continuing the momentum,” Mark says.

Tyrewise operates a nationwide collection and recycling system, funded through a Tyre Stewardship Fee which is charged on all new tyres sold in the New Zealand market, replacing previous ad hoc disposal fees. Critically, this has removed the impact of free riders who don’t participate under a voluntary scheme.

It means members of the tyre industry around the country have access to a collection service through a network of registered partner transporters, with retailers retaining end of life tyres from customers for collection. Members of the public can also dispose of up to five tyres at a time for free at public collection sites around the motu.

About Tyrewise

Tyrewise is Aotearoa’s first regulated product stewardship scheme. It minimises the environmental impacts of end-of-life tyres by working with the whole tyre industry to ensure tyres are collected from registered partners so they can be recycled and repurposed into other useful products.

The scheme is accredited by the Ministry for the Environment, and is operated by Auto Stewardship New Zealand, a not-for-profit trust which acts as the Product Stewardship Organisation. It is funded by the tyre stewardship fee charged on imported tyres.

