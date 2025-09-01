Education – Language learning in New Zealand at ‘crisis point’

Source: Language Learning for New Zealand’s Future

Forum calls for compulsory second language learning in school years seven to 10.

Language learning in New Zealand is at “crisis point” – with fewer students studying languages now than in the 1930s, a new report says.



Language Learning for New Zealand’s Future recommends that second language learning become a core requirement of the national curriculum from years seven to 10, with three to four hours of teaching every week.



The call for compulsory language learning comes as the Government undertakes a major curriculum refresh.



“Languages is the only one of eight learning areas in the curriculum that are not a core requirement. This education policy gap is costing New Zealand academically, culturally and economically,” says Juliet Kennedy, President of the New Zealand Association of Language Teachers.



The report’s findings mirror views expressed at a recent language learning forum in Auckland, which brought together more than 100 education leaders, language experts, teachers, business people, government officials and rangatahi. Key findings were that:

Enrolments in languages have been in long-term decline due to no mandate in the curriculum and languages not counting as literacy-endorsed University Entrance subjects.

New Zealand is out of step with the rest of the English-speaking world: Australia, Britain, United States, Canada, Singapore and South Africa all require language study, and in Europe, multilingualism is the norm.

The teaching workforce is at risk: while there is a strong pool of language teachers, many are being lost to other subjects or leaving the profession due to low demand.



“Language learning makes students smarter — boosting literacy, problem solving and academic performance across the board. It fosters cultural identity and belonging, and it strengthens New Zealand’s ability to succeed in global trade, diplomacy and business. We cannot afford to fall further behind,” Kennedy says.



Published at the launch of New Zealand Chinese Language Week, the report’s key recommendation is that second language learning should be compulsory for school years seven to 10. Other recommendations call for the development of multiple learning pathways, increased teacher supply, and embedding a comprehensive national languages policy.



“Strong government leadership and commitment to language teaching in New Zealand is an essential basis for change. The current curriculum refresh presents an opportunity to address this gap,” Kennedy says.



New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust Chair Jo Coughlan said: “While the Trust has an emphasis on promoting Chinese languages, we were pleased to play a convening role in bringing together the broader community of language learning interests for the national forum and these recommendations. The learning of any language, including Pacific languages, will benefit individuals in their broader learning, and help New Zealand remain globally competitive and engaged.



“This report highlights the wider benefits of second language learning,” Coughlan says.

