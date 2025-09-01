Appeal for information after body located near Fitzroy Beach

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information that could help identify a person located deceased on the shoreline at Fitzroy Beach, New Plymouth this morning.

The deceased man is thought to be in his 50s, and was located at around 6:50am. He is described as being a thin build with a white beard, and was wearing a high-vis shirt and black sweatpants.

Residents around Fitzroy Beach may notice an increased Police presence, while enquiries continue.

If anyone has information that could assist Police, please contact us via 105, either over the phone or online, and reference event number P063666583.

