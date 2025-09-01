Apartment consents lift in July 2025 – Stats NZ media and information release: Building consents issued: July 2025

Apartment consents lift in July 2025 – media release

1 September 2025

There were 33,879 new homes consented in Aotearoa New Zealand in the year ended July 2025, down 0.1 percent compared with the year ended July 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Stand-alone house consents rose 1.7 percent in the year ended July 2025, while multi-unit home consents were down overall. Within multi-units, the number of apartments consented increased while the number of townhouses and retirement village units consented decreased.

“Apartment consents rose in both monthly and annual terms this July,” economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen said.

