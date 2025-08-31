Police disrupt antisocial road user behaviour in Tauranga

Source: New Zealand Police

Bay of Plenty Police have intercepted and disrupted multiple planned anti-social road user gatherings overnight with arrests, impounds, and infringements issued.

A significant number of anti-social road users travelled from Hamilton, Rotorua, and other areas to congregate in Tauranga for planned meet-ups.

Over the course of the operation, more than 100 Police staff were out on the roads, conducting checkpoints throughout the wider Tauranga area.

The Police Eagle Helicopter was deployed to assist, providing crucial information to staff on the ground.

Western Bay of Plenty Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Zane Smith, says the strong Police presence at known meet spots around Tauranga prevented the groups from blocking roads and performing dangerous activities.

“There were multiple instances where the gatherings moved to other areas, such as Papamoa, Marine Parade, Tauriko, and Oropi.

“However, our visible and preventative approach meant groups were intercepted before they were able to participate in any anti-social road user activity.”

In total, three people were arrested for driving while disqualified, resisting Police, and obstructing Police.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 5 September, charged with driving while suspended and resisting Police.

The other two people are due to appear in court at a later date.

1000 initial breath screening tests were conducted at multiple checkpoints throughout the night, with four excess breath alcohol results relating to the pre-planned gatherings.

Nine members of the public also recorded excess breath alcohol results.

Twenty vehicles were pink or green stickered, ordering them off the road as they were deemed unsafe to be driven.

Police also impounded four vehicles, alongside issuing 31 infringement notices.

Inspector Smith says there are a range of factors that make these events dangerous.

“Illegally modified and unroadworthy vehicles travelling on roads at speed and performing sustained losses of traction is a quick way for someone to end up seriously injured, or worse.

“This driving behaviour is dangerous for everyone involved; drivers, passengers, spectators, the public, and our staff.”

Inspector Smith says Police hear the frustration of the community around this behaviour, and feel the same way.

“Our message is clear – we have zero-tolerance for this behaviour and the havoc it creates.

“If you are participating in anti-social road user activities, expect to see us on the roads taking action.

“I think that was made very clear by our response this weekend,” says Inspector Smith.

“Disruption and prevention were the focus for us, and these results show the good work done by all the officers involved.”

Police continue to encourage anyone who witnesses anti-social road user behaviour to report it immediately.

Please call 111 if it is happening now, or you can make a report after the fact through our 105 service.

If you have information you’d like to share anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

