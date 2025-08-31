Operation Purple: Infringements, arrests in anti-social road user gathering

Source: New Zealand Police

A strong Police presence in Manawatū overnight saw officers spoil the intentions of anti-social road users, and issue dozens of infringements.

Operation Purple – supported by staff from Whanganui, Taranaki, Wellington, and Hawke’s Bay – saw at least 250 breath tests conducted, and successfully prevented the activity from causing potential further harm and distress.

Manawatū Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Ash Gurney, says staff pulling together from multiple districts, along with quality planning, is what really set the operation up for success.

“We executed our plan well – we got in early; we were highly visible from the start with patrols, check points, and vehicle stops, which made sure that the groups were not able to form in numbers,” he says.

Activities were largely in central Palmerston North and its rural surrounds, including Feilding, and resulted in:

• 250 initial breath screening tests, with four people presenting with excess breath alcohol

• 58 infringements issued

• Nine vehicles issued with either pink, blue or green stickers

• Four vehicles impounded

• Two licence suspensions

Three people were also arrested during the operation:

• A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing a bottle at a Police vehicle, he is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on 4 September

• A 33-year-old man was arrested for failing to remain at a Police checkpoint, presenting with excess breath alcohol, and previous outstanding matters. He is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on 1 September

• A 21-year-old was processed for presenting with excess breath alcohol and is awaiting blood results.

Inspector Gurney says the results are pleasing.

“I’m really pleased with the outcome of this operation, especially when we see the devastating impacts that can occur from anti-social road user behaviour.

“Much like the community – we also have no tolerance for this behaviour, and I think the way we managed last night’s activities really highlights that,” says Inspector Gurney.

“Police are sending a message to anyone participating in anti-social road user behaviour – we are ready and waiting, and you can expect us to take action anywhere, anytime.”

We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses this type of activity to report it to Police.

Please call 111 if it is happening now, or you can make a report after the fact through our 105 service.

If you have information you’d like to share anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

