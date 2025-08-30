Salads recalled due to possible presence of metal filings

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Speirs Foods in its recall of a range of salad products as they may contain metal filings.

Affected products are sold at Fresh Choice, New World, Pak’n Save and Woolworths supermarkets throughout New Zealand. Up-to-date information on affected products, including photographs, is available on New Zealand Food Safetys recall page:

Speirs Foods brand salads and Woolworths brand coleslaw

“The concern with metal filings is that they could cause injury,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“If you have any affected products don’t eat them. You can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out.”

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated injury.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will work with Spiers Foods to understand how this happened and prevent its recurrence,” says Mr Arbuckle.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur.

For further information and general enquiries, call MPI on 0800 008 333 or email info@mpi.govt.nz

For media enquiries, contact the media team on 029 894 0328

