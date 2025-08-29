Two Blenheim premises caught selling alcohol in controlled purchase operation

Source: New Zealand Police

Two premises have been caught selling alcohol to underage volunteers in Blenheim.

Blenheim Police in conjunction with Marlborough District Council licencing team conducted a controlled purchase operation on Friday (22 August).

Of the ten premises that were checked through the evening, two failed checks after serving alcohol to volunteers.

“It’s disappointing to have two premises letting down the community,” says Sergeant Graham Single.

“Two fails is too many – It’s not rocket science – no ID, no service.

“Alcohol harm has real effects on our community, so making sure all premises are complying with their liquor licencing conditions is imperative.”

Friday’s controlled purchase operation involved volunteers between the age of 15 and 17 year of age attempting to buy alcohol, at the direction of Police.

When alcohol is sold to a volunteer; the licensee, duty manager and staff member selling may all be liable to prosecution.

“Alcohol continues to one of the most destructive drugs in our community, and we all need to do our part to limit the harm.”

Licencing matters will be dealt with through the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority.

