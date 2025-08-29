Police seek assistance to locate missing person: Thames-Coromandel

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are still seeking the public’s help in locating Jared, who was reported missing from the Thames area on Tuesday (26 August).

The 35-year-old was last seen on Sunday morning (24 August) leaving his home address on Waiomu Valley Road. Jared was heading towards the Coromandel, but he never returned home.

Over the weekend, Thames-Coromandel bach owners, hunters, trampers and campers, might see Jared or his vehicle.

Jared is thought to be driving a black 2018 Mitsubishi Triton, registration number: LKK544.

Police and Jared’s family have serious concerns for his welfare and would like to find him as soon as possible.

If you see Jared or his vehicle, or have any information that might help us find him, please contact 111 immediately and reference file number: 250826/7145.

