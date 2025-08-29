Māori authorities diversifying export destinations – Stats NZ media and information release: Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: 2024 (English)

Māori authorities diversifying export destinations – media release

29 August 2025

Between 2017 and 2024, the total value of goods exports by Māori authorities increased by 43 percent, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Over the same period, New Zealand’s total goods exports increased by 32 percent.

Although the total value of exports by Māori authorities has increased since 2017, the value exported to some of their top export partners has decreased.

Māori authorities’ exports to China decreased from $299 million in 2017 to $240 million in 2024. Similarly, exports to the United States decreased from $42 million in 2017 to $31 million in 2024.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Ends

For media enquiries contact: Media team, Wellington, media@stats.govt.nz“>media@stats.govt.nz, 021 285 9191

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.