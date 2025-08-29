Firearms licence holders charged, dealer’s licence suspended after suspected black market trade

Source: New Zealand Police

Firearms headed for the black market have been the focus of a police operation in Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, which has seen three licensed firearms holders charged and a firearms dealer’s licence suspended.

Police from the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), assisted by the Firearms Safety Authority, have executed search warrants at five properties in Bay of Plenty and Eastern police districts.

NOCG Detective Inspector Albie Alexander says three firearms licence holders and one revoked former licence holder have all been charged with unlawfully possessing firearms.

One is also being investigated after a small cannabis cultivation, together with cannabis head, was recovered from his address.

Separately, a firearms dealer has had his dealer’s licence suspended.

“Our investigation identified the men, aged in their twenties and thirties, made suspicious purchases of a large number of firearms in the Western Bay of Plenty and Auckland over a four-month period in 2022,” says Detective Inspector Alexander.

“Between them they purchased 50 firearms. None of the firearms purchased in 2022 have been recovered and it is suspected they are now in the unlicensed black market. However more than 75 other firearms were seized as part of firearms licence temporary suspension notices being served on the three licence holders and the dealer, while their ‘fit and proper’ status is reviewed.

“Our specialist Firearms Investigation Team works alongside the Firearms Safety Authority and shares information to identify firearms diversion to unlicensed people. Offenders will be held to account and placed before the courts,” says Detective Inspector Alexander.

The Authority’s Executive Director Angela Brazier says the men’s firearms licences were quickly suspended as a result of real-time information sharing during the NOCG investigation and the Authority supported Police with search warrants.

“It is particularly concerning that a firearms dealer is part of this investigation,” says Angela Brazier. “Firearms dealers are subject to higher thresholds of conduct to be considered a fit and proper person to hold a dealer’s licence.”

“We know from the recent review of the Firearms Registry that firearms diversion from licence holders to the black market remains a threat to public safety. The majority of firearms licence holders are good law-abiding people, unfortunately there are still a few who divert firearms to unlicensed offenders.”

Anyone with concerns about a potential firearms offence can phone Police on 105, or 111 if life is in immediate danger. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Court appearances:

– A 36-year-old man is due to reappear in Gisborne District Court on 8 September.

– A 28-year-old and a 27-year-old man are due to reappear in Whakatāne District Court for sentencing on 9 October, having pleaded guilty to their offending.

– A 27-year-old man is due to reappear in Ōpōtiki District Court on 30 October.

