Appeal for information to locate missing man, Chartwell

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for sightings of missing 39-year-old Aydan, who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.

Aydan was last seen in Chartwell in the early hours Sunday 17 August in Snell Drive, believed to be driving his 2016 Grey Mazda ute, registration QYA209.

Police and Aydan’s family have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

We’re asking any residents of Snell Drive, or the surrounding areas to please check any CCTV or dashcam footage for sightings of this vehicle between 9pm on Saturday 16 August and 4am Sunday 17 August.

We also ask that anybody who sees a vehicle matching the above description, to please get in contact with Police.

If you have any information, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 250819/5160.

