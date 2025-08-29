Advocacy – Auckland Harbour Bridge ‘March for Humanity’ Demands NZ Sanction Israel

Source: Aotearoa for Palestine

Tens of thousands are expected to gather for the ‘March for Humanity’ across the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Saturday 13 September, to demand the New Zealand Government sanction Israel for the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The march is organised by Aotearoa for Palestine, a coalition of Palestinians and tangata whenua.

“The genocide in Gaza is undeniable. Forced starvation is being used as a weapon of war, along with mass killing, and the destruction of Gaza’s health system,” said group spokesperson, Nadine Mortaja. “New Zealand has a moral and legal obligation to act, and must sanction Israel now,” Mortaja added.

The planned demonstration follows similar anti-genocide marches over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and Brisbane’s Victoria Bridge in August, each attracting 50-100 thousand protestors.

Last year, tens of thousands crossed the Auckland Harbour Bridge for the Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti. “The Auckland Harbour Bridge is a site of great significance to the Māori sovereignty movement,” said the group’s Māori spokesperson, Dr Arama Rata. “It has carried generations of Indigenous struggle across the Waitematā Harbour, from The Land March led by Whina Cooper in 1975, to the Foreshore and Seabed Hīkoi in 2004, to last year’s Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti where Palestinians stood with us in unwavering support, recognising the inseparability of our resistance against colonialism.”

In addition to their key demand for NZ to sanction Israel, organisers of the march are calling for an immediate unconditional ceasefire; and an immediate end to the blockade and reinstatement of UNRWA to allow life-saving aid to safely enter Gaza.

“When we cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge, we march not just as Palestinians and our supporters, but as human beings demanding an end to genocide,” Mortaja said. “Our voices will echo the global call for justice in Palestine, and we call on all people of conscience in Aotearoa New Zealand to join us on this peaceful March for Humanity.”

Event Details:

What: March for Humanity

When: 9:30 AM, Saturday, 13 September 2025

Where: Assemble at Stafford Park, march across the Auckland Harbour Bridge, concluding at Victoria Park.

