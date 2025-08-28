Weather News – A wild, windy end to winter – MetService

Source: MetService
Covering period of Thursday 28th – Sunday 31st August – A wild, windy end to winter.
Meteorological spring begins on Monday.
As meteorological winter comes to a close on Sunday, there will be no shortage of weather to herald the changing seasons. MetService is forecasting weather systems that hold in them the flavours of spring, with strong westerly winds, rain, thunderstorms, and snow in the coming days.
MetService has issued Severe Weather Warnings and Watches for heavy rain and strong wind today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday). Settled conditions are set to rapidly deteriorate for the North Island through the remainder of the day as a band of rain with blustery northerly winds move onto the North Island.
An orange Heavy Rain Warning is in force for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass until 4 pm today. Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible.
Strong Wind Watches are in force for the Canterbury High Country, Marlborough and Wellington today as well as Hawke’s Bay south of Napier, the Tararua District, and Wairarapa north of Martinborough during Friday
Metservice meteorologist Alanna Burrows says, “Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures is possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. Prepare your property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds and drive cautiously.”
On Friday, the strong westerly winds and possible thunderstorms ease by the end of the day. Temperatures are expected to drop over southern New Zealand; and snow may affect some elevated parts of the South Island, including some of the higher roads there.
Then, as we move into the last weekend of winter, we are expecting to see another boost to winds and swell, combined with fast-moving rainbands. A strong northwesterly flow builds over the country ahead of another front, which moves onto southern New Zealand late in the day on Saturday and quickly over the country on Sunday, followed by a strong and showery west to southwest flow. And with a nod to winter, there is a chance that snow may affect some of the higher South Island roads this weekend.
Heavy southwest swell, with heights between 5 to 6.5 metres, is forecast to develop for the western coastlines of the country through Sunday.
“The weekend sees a transition into a breezy springtime setup, and we may find more Strong Wind Watches issued. Please, keep up with the latest information at metservice.com,” advises Burrows.