Minister Simmonds’ visit marks milestone for EIT

Minister for Vocational Education Penny Simmonds visited Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) this week, marking a significant milestone in the institute’s journey toward independence.

Her visit was part of a national tour of the ten Te Pūkenga business divisions approved to stand alone from 1 January 2026. EIT is among those selected to re-establish as an autonomous institution, following a successful viability initiative and strong regional support.

While at EIT, the Minister met with members of the newly appointed Establishment Advisory Group (EAG), announced last week. The group is chaired by David Pearson, former EIT Council Board Chair, and includes Kerry Marshall, long-serving EIT Corporate Services Director (retired 2008), and Tam Jex-Blake, co-founder of Growing Future Farmers – a national on-farm training programme that equips young people with practical agricultural skills.

The EAG has been tasked with overseeing the transition to autonomy and making key decisions to ensure EIT is ready to operate independently from day one. Their responsibilities include endorsing governance arrangements, supporting the appointment of a new Chief Executive, and preparing foundational policies and documentation.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise attended the visit and welcomed the move toward independence, reaffirming strong regional support for EIT and its role in local development.

Also present was EIT Community Advisor Chris Collins, who served as Chief Executive from 2004 to 2022. In his current role, Chris Collins continues to support EIT’s future viability through the institute’s Viability Initiative.

EIT Operations Lead Glen Harkness said the Minister’s visit and the formation of the EAG represent an important step forward.

“This milestone signals the beginning of a return to locally governed and led tertiary education for Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti. The EAG members and Chris Collins bring deep institutional knowledge and a strong understanding of regional priorities.”

Glen noted that the Minister acknowledged EIT’s proud 50-year history and its enduring connection to the communities it serves.

“Having the Minister here to meet with our Establishment Advisory Group, local leaders, and our team sends a strong and positive signal about EIT’s future. Her visit reinforces confidence in the direction we’re heading.”

“We’re still working through change, but the progress is clear. As an independent institute, EIT will be best positioned to serve our communities across Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti with agility, purpose, and pride.”

