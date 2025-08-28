Employment – Health and safety reforms put workers at risk – NZCTU

Source: NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi

The NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi is renewing its call on the Government to stop their planned health and safety reforms. This follows the news today that confirms the reforms have no evidential basis and are instead being driven by Act party ideology.

“It is disappointing to once again see the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety push uninformed policies that are not supported by evidence or by leaders in health and safety,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“The feedback from officials is damning and confirms what we said from the outset. These reforms will not improve health and safety outcomes at work.

“The regulatory impact statement does not state how the reforms would lead to improved safety outcomes. This shows that the intent behind these changes is not a focus on improving safety.

“The Pike River disaster was a wakeup call to up our game on health and safety. It was clear we had to improve our regulator and enforcement, as well as our laws and regulations. A broad consensus emerged to do just that. These new changes will undermine that effort.

“New Zealand has a long way to go to improving its health and safety record. Every week a worker is killed on the job, and 17 more are killed from the impact of work-related illnesses. Every year there are over 30,000 injuries that require more than a week away from work.

“The Minister seems intent on bringing back the regulatory settings that enabled the Pike River disaster. This simply is not acceptable. Her proposed changes to health and safety laws are an insult to those killed and injured at work,” said Wagstaff.

MIL OSI