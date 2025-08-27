Wētā translocation marks species protection milestone

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 27 August 2025

The translocation marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to protect the critically endangered species.

The Māhoenui giant wētā is one of the world’s largest insects, measuring up to 7cm and weighing approximately 15 grams. Originating from a single site in the North Island and found at only three other North Island locations, they are classified as “Nationally Critical” and face serious threats.

DOC staff have been working closely with Ōtorohanga Kiwi House – where there is a captive breeding programme and specially built laboratories – and Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari on the translocation, which follows earlier releases to the sanctuary in 2012-13. Previous translocations to private land at Warrenheip (near Cambridge) and Mahurangi Island (off the Coromandel coast) have played a crucial role in protection of this species.

“Today’s translocation reflects just how successful Ōtorohanga Kiwi House’s captive breeding programme has been,” says DOC Senior Biodiversity Advisor Amanda Haigh.

“Releasing the precious offspring of captive wētā into a natural habitat at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari – free of predators and threats – is really rewarding for everyone involved. Our hope is they breed with offspring of those Māhoenui giant wētā released at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in 2012-13.”

Amanda says support of Ngāti Maniapoto and Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, who regard the wētā as a taonga species, has been vital for the captive breeding programme.

“To have our iwi partners providing guidance on the appropriate tikanga for the handover of the wētā from Ngāti Maniapoto to Ngāti Koroki Kahukura demonstrates the partnership which has made this translocation possible.”

The tono (request) of this taonga to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari reflects the shared kaitiakitanga and enduring relationship between Ngāti Koroki Kahukura and Ngāti Maniapoto. It strengthens iwi connection to the whenua and collective commitment to restoring balance to the ngahere.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari CEO Helen Hughes echoed the importance of collaboration.

“This translocation of Māhoenui giant wētā to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is a powerful example of what can be achieved through strong conservation partnerships and collaboration.

“Working alongside iwi, the Department of Conservation and Ōtorohanga Kiwi House, we’re proud to support the recovery of this nationally significant species and once again contribute to the protection of Aotearoa’s unique biodiversity.”

The nocturnal animals were released by experienced wētā handlers into pre-selected locations across Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari.

Ōtorohanga Kiwi House Wildlife Manager Mathew Ronaldson says each wētā underwent thorough health checks and individual monitoring to maximise survival and successful adaptation to the wild habitat. The captive breeding programme is the only one of its kind for this species, with every wētā released at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari the result of a carefully managed and intensive multi-year effort.

“The programme began in 2021 with founder individuals transferred from the Mahoenui Scientific Reserve, laying the foundation for a long-term recovery plan,” he says.

“Specialist wētā husbandry techniques have been developed at Ōtorohanga Kiwi House, including artificial incubation, climate-controlled environments, species-specific diets, and custom-designed enclosures mimicking the wētā natural behaviours.”

