Wanted to arrest: Xilin Huang and Gongbao Fang

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking to locate Xilin Huang and Gongbao Fang, who have several warrants for their arrest.

Huang, 39, and Fang, 46, are wanted to arrest on numerous drugs offences including possession for supply of methamphetamine, and other controlled drugs.

It is believed the two Chinese Nationals may be working as tradesmen.

Police believe these men are in the Auckland region and locating them is a priority.

Any sightings of Huang or Fang should be reported to Police on 111 immediately.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Police on 105, quoting file number 250728/9750.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Nicole Bremner/NZ Police

Note to Editors: Two images are attached to this release

MIL OSI