Police shut down cannabis grow operation

A man is facing a range of charges after Police seized over 100 cannabis plants, a firearm, and ammunition in Greymouth.

About 12:30pm on Monday (25 August) Police executed a search warrant at an address in Cobden.

During the search of the property Police uncovered an indoor grow setup with over 100 cannabis plants, a rifle, and a small amount of ammunition.

The warrant is part of Tasman Police’s continued effort to crack down on criminals profiting from the sale of drugs.

“Anytime we can put a grow setup out of action it’s a good result,” says Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood.

“Police will continue to target people producing illegal drugs in our communities.

“We are particularly pleased to also take an illegal firearm out of circulation, given the significant risk it creates to our wider community and our staff.”

The 41-year-old man is due to appear in Greymouth District Court on 24 September.

Charges include supplying cannabis, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a firearm part.

