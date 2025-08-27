Gisborne homicide: Name release, assault charge laid

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Tairāwhiti Area Commander, Inspector Danny Kirk:

Police have charged a woman with assault as enquiries continue into the death of a man in Mangapapa yesterday (26 August).

At around 6.50am, Police were called to a reported disturbance at an address on Winter Street. Sadly the victim was located deceased at the scene.

The victim can now be named as 61-year-old Renata McLean, of Gisborne. Our thoughts are with his whānau at this extremely difficult time, and we continue to offer them support.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with common assault relating to an altercation that allegedly took place during this disturbance. She is set to appear in Gisborne District Court on 22 September.

Police are still investigating whether or not this altercation contributed to Mr McLean’s death and enquiries remain ongoing.

Mr McLean’s family has requested privacy at this time.

