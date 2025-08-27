EIT researchers discover locally rare native fish in Napier pond

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

9 minutes ago

The discovery of an adult and juvenile Banded Kōkopu in Napier’s Fish & Game ponds has been confirmed following four years of environmental DNA (eDNA) monitoring by EIT Senior Environmental Management lecturer Dr Dinusha Jayathilake and her students.

The team used eDNA technology to analyse water samples from rivers and streams across Hawke’s Bay to detect native freshwater species.

Dr Jayathilake said that last year they detected Banded Kōkopu DNA in the Fish & Game Ponds and nearby Purimu Stream.

“That was unexpected, because Banded Kōkopu are not commonly recorded on the East Coast.”

This year, repeat testing again confirmed the presence of Banded Kōkopu DNA in the Fish & Game ponds.

To verify the findings, Fish & Game Field Officer Davey Jones organised a spotlighting survey with support from Department of Conservation Biodiversity Ranger Matt Brady, Dr Jayathilake, and Environment Studies students Sofia Costa Conrad and Reon Mckeesick.

“At first, hopes were low as there was no guarantee we would spot any actual fish. But with Matt’s guidance, we focused our efforts in the right areas and soon enough, our patience paid off.”

The juvenile Kōkopu displayed the species’ distinct band pattern.

Dr Jayathilake says the presence of both adult and juvenile fish suggests a self-sustaining population may be present, something rarely documented in the region.

“This discovery is especially remarkable because, while Banded Kōkopu are relatively common in other parts of New Zealand, they are rare on the East Coast.”

She says the find raises important questions about how the fish arrived, whether they are connected to the nearby Ahuriri Estuary, and what role weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle may have played.

“For the students, this project offers more than just academic learning. It provides real-world experience in freshwater conservation, fieldwork, and the use of advanced eDNA technology.”

Lisa Turnbull, Assistant Head of School Primary Industries at EIT, said: “This discovery is a great example of the power of curiosity, persistence, and collaboration”.

“Working alongside key environmental stakeholders, Dr Jayathilake and her students have shown how hands-on, real-world research deepens scientific knowledge and nurtures the next generation of environmental leaders.

“Finding a native species that is rare in Hawke’s Bay is a reminder that our local environments hold surprises worth protecting and that our students are making a real difference in that work.”

