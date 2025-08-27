Arrests and seizures made as Police disrupt methamphetamine supply set for the Hutt Valley community

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have seized firearms, cash, and drugs – as well as pipe bomb substances and casings – in an operation in Wellington District this week.

Operation Trunk has successfully disrupted a significant supply of methamphetamine believed to be intended for the Hutt Valley community.

The three-month investigation, led by the National Organised Crime Group with support from Wellington District staff and other specialist groups, commenced termination on 13 August, following a series of warrants and arrests over the past few weeks.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson says that the operation targeted the importation and supply of methamphetamine across the Hutt Valley area.

“Thorough information gathering, followed by quality analysis, allowed Police to undertake a series of search warrants at a commercial and residential property, and has successfully led to the arrest of two people,” he says.

A 44-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been charged with a variety of offences including possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of ammunition.

The man has also been charged with importing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm.

Both are remanded in custody. The man is set to reappear in Hutt Valley District Court on 4 September and the woman on 20 November.

Police are continuing to examine a number of items located during the searches, which could result in further charges.

Items seized include:

– Four firearms

– 3D printed firearm parts

– A credit card skimmer

– Approximately $300,000 cash

– A money counter

– Two kilograms of methamphetamine

The Police Asset Recovery Unit also seized two vehicles valued at more than $100,000.

Detective Inspector Thomson says the drug seizure equates to 100,000 doses and social harm of more than $2 million dollars.

“Of real concern is the discovery of three kilograms of substances and casings capable of being transformed into pipe bombs. This is highly concerning to Police, and we continue to investigate the source of the substances.

“I’d like to commend the Police staff involved in this investigation. NZ Police is committed to keeping its communities safe and holding to account those responsible for distributing class A drugs, and I think this outcome really reflects that.

“The mix of methamphetamine and firearms is a lethal cocktail, so I am pleased that Police continue to dismantle this cluster of offending,” he says.

If you have any information about those who may be involved in the importation or supply of harmful and illicit drugs, please contact us via 105 either online or over the phone.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the matter is before the Court, Police are not able to comment further at this time.

