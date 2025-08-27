Alliance Française and Tramplus Join Forces to Celebrate French Culture on Hong Kong’s Iconic Trams

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 August 2025 – In celebration of French creativity and cultural exchange, the Alliance Française de Hong Kong (AFHK) and Tramplus, a sister company of Hong Kong Tramways, have partnered to launch the Tram Design Competition, transforming one of the city’s most iconic modes of transport into a moving canvas of French-inspired imagination.

This initiative marks a new chapter in a long-standing partnership between AFHK and Hong Kong Tramways, who have collaborated for years to bring French cultural events to the streets of Hong Kong—most notably the Hong Kong French Film Festival, which has become a beloved annual tradition of many cinephiles. The Tram Design Competition builds on this legacy, inviting secondary school students to engage with French aesthetics through art and design.

The collaboration between AFHK and Tramplus reflects a shared commitment to enriching the learning experience of Hong Kong’s youth through creativity, language, and cultural immersion. By combining AFHK’s 70+ years of expertise in French education and cultural promotion with Tramplus’s innovative approach to community placemaking, the project offers students a unique opportunity to explore French culture in a dynamic and creative format.

The competition, themed “Découverte de la Beauté Française” (Discovering French Beauty), invited secondary school students to design tram exteriors inspired by French art, fashion, innovation, and heritage. The winning design, created by Li Pui Hiu from St. Mark’s School, will be unveiled on September 8 at 10:00 am at the Whitty Street Tram Depot, in the presence of Ms. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau. The tram will circulate through the city for four weeks, showcasing the student’s creative artwork to the public.

Tramcar Launch Ceremony:

Date: September 8, 2025,

Time: 10:00 am

Venue: Whitty Street Tram Depot

Guest of honour: Mrs. Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau

Forty finalists were selected for their originality and insight, and were invited to participate in AFHK’s French Taster Program on August 14. This initiative complements AFHK’s broader mission to promote French language learning in Hong Kong, especially as the DELF Junior exam becomes the stipulated assessment for French under HKDSE Category C subjects starting in 2025. As the only DELF DALF accredited examination center in Hong Kong, AFHK plays a pivotal role in preparing students for internationally recognized qualifications.

This September, AFHK is introducing an exclusive Yearly Beginner Adults Membership offer designed for beginner learners. Students can now access all four sub-levels of the A1 French curriculum for only HK$7,000—less than half the regular price of HK$14,000. The initiative underscores AFHK’s dedication to making French language education more affordable and inclusive for the broader community. Registration is now open, register to enjoy up to 50% off with the Yearly Beginner Adults Membership!

