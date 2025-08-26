Forging a new path for forestry safety

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

26 August 2025

New guidance to simplify safety for forestry businesses and workers has been published by WorkSafe New Zealand.

Forestry had the highest fatality rate of any sector in 2024, with 16.58 deaths per 100,000 workers. The fatality rate is 20 times higher than the average for all industries.

The Approved Code of Practice (ACOP) for forestry and harvesting operations was spearheaded by WorkSafe, in collaboration with the forestry industry. The ACOP has now been launched by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, Brooke van Velden.

The guidance outlines the responsibilities and legal expectations for operators, and helps workers know what good looks like. An update to the good practice guide for small forestry operations has also been published, along with educational resources to aid understanding. New information is included on machine safety, planting and pruning (silviculture), managing work-related health, and manual tree felling.

“The guidance blends technical expertise with hands-on knowledge from the sector, and uses shared language between the two,” says WorkSafe’s chief executive Sharon Thompson.

WorkSafe’s role is to influence businesses and workers to meet their responsibilities and keep people healthy and safe.

“Reducing deaths and injuries in forestry requires everyone in the sector to properly plan for and practise safe harvesting.”

The updated ACOP is the first key deliverable from WorkSafe’s priority plan for forestry. The organisation will be undertaking targeted assessments to help embed the guidance in the coming months.

The Forest Industry Safety Council, the New Zealand Forest Owners Association, and the Forest Industry Contractors Association partnered with WorkSafe to develop the new guidance.

“Huge strides have been made to improve work health and safety in the forestry industry, but there’s plenty of work to be done. We want the same thing – for our people to be safe on the job, and to come home from work safely every day,” says Joe Akari, chief executive of the Forest Industry Safety Council and Safetree New Zealand.

Read the updated forestry guidance

Media contact details For more information you can contact our Media Team using our media request form. Alternatively: Email: media@worksafe.govt.nz

MIL OSI