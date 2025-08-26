Education Events – Keynote speakers announced for 30th ICDE World Conference 2025 in Wellington this November

Source: Open Polytechnic



An exciting lineup of distinguished keynote speakers will share their insights and expertise at the upcoming International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE) conference, including leaders of the world’s largest universities, a renowned Māori academic, an international AI expert, and a programme specialist leading transformative education.

Te Kuratini Tuwhera o Aotearoa Open Polytechnic of New Zealand and Te Kunenga Ki Pūrehuroa Massey University will co-host the conference in Wellington at the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, from 10 to 13 November, at which hundreds of international and domestic delegates are expected.

. They include: Open Polytechnic Executive Director of Learning Design and Development, and current ICDE President Dr Mark Nichols, says each keynote will bring a unique perspective to the conference and exciting conference program . They include:

– Dr Paul J. LeBlanc, Leader of Matter and Space, an AI and Education startup and previous President of Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), an online mega-university. Dr LeBlanc is recognised as one of USA’s most innovative educators. Under his 20-year leadership as former President of SNHU, the university grew from 2,800 to over 250,000 students to become the largest non-profit online higher education provider in the USA.

– Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Vice Chancellor of the University of South Africa (UNISA). Professor LenkaBula has won multiple international and national teaching awards and now leads South Africa’s largest university by enrolment (370,000 students per year).

– Professor Danny Liu, Professor of Educational Technologies in the DVC Education Portfolio at the University of Sydney. Professor Liu is known internationally for his work on Generative Artificial Intelligence in higher education, and is the developer of Cogniti, an AI application widely used by students.

– Professor Linda Tuhiwai Smith (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Porou, Tūhourangi), is a Professor at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, and CEO of Ngā Āhuatanga O Te Kai Ltd, The Kai Research Institute. Professor Smith is an internationally renowned and highly awarded researcher, scholar and writer known for her work on Decolonising Methodologies, Kaupapa Māori and Mana Wahine and Māori Education.

– Dr Faryal Khan, Programme Specialist leading Transformative Education at the UNESCO Regional Office in Bangkok and the Office for UN Coordination for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCO Bangkok). Dr Khan brings an international perspective on education reform.

Open Polytechnic, New Zealand’s specialist provider of online and distance learning is a long-standing institutional member of ICDE. The last time an ICDE conference was held in New Zealand was in 1950.

Dr Nichols, says, “ICDE’s roots go back to 1938, and it has been generously hosted by the Norwegian government since 1988. It has members from over 90 countries, including the world’s largest open and distance learning institutions – some with millions of enrolments each year.”

“ICDE is committed to advancing inclusive, scalable, and sustainable education and it is a pleasure to be able to bring members from this global movement to Wellington in November.”

“Our focus t