Update: Charge laid after baby’s body found in park

Source: New Zealand Police

A woman has been charged following the discovery of a deceased newborn baby in Albert Park yesterday morning.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with concealing the dead body of a child and will appear in Auckland District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews, Auckland City CIB, says Police were called to the scene at about 7am on Sunday after a park worker discovered the infant.

“This investigation remains ongoing and Police are speaking with a number of people to establish the circumstances around what has occurred.

“This is a tragedy for everyone concerned and we understand this will be quite confronting information for the community to hear.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Matthews says a post-mortem will take place today to determine the next steps in the investigation.

“Police will provide further updates as the investigation allows.”

Police is not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

