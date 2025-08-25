SafetySam Launches New Product for Fire Hazard Mitigation

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 August 2025 – SafetySam, a provider of PPE and safety equipment, has introduced the Bridgehill Fire Blanket in Singapore. This fire containment solution is designed to address fire hazards involving electric vehicles (EVs), lithium-ion batteries, and high-temperature industrial machinery, where conventional methods such as water, foam, or powder may be less effective or pose additional hazards.

How the Technology Works



The Bridgehill Fire Blanket uses a dual approach of oxygen deprivation and thermal insulation. Its advanced, high-performance fibres withstand temperatures up to 1,600°C. Once deployed, the blanket is tested to reduce core temperatures from 1,100°C to under 400°C in 30 seconds. This not only suppresses flames but also traps hazardous gases such as hydrogen fluoride, a dangerous by-product of lithium battery fires. Its flexible, non-stick structure allows just two people to deploy it in under 20 seconds. For workplaces with forklifts, scooters, or lithium tools, the Bridgehill Fire Blanket reduces downtime, minimises the release of toxic gas, and protects adjacent stock and structures from secondary ignition.

Watch here: Bridgehill Fire Blanket in Action – Safely Extinguish Fires in Seconds

Purpose-Built for Modern Fire Hazards

Most fire blankets are intended for small kitchen or clothing fires. The Bridgehill Fire Blanket is engineered for large, complex fire scenarios, including:

EVs and conventional vehicles

Lithium-ion battery storage and recycling facilities

Electric forklifts, e-scooters, and battery-powered tools

High-temperature machinery in industrial settings

SafetySam offers two product lines:

Single-Use Blanket – Recommended for public and commercial facilities.

Pro X Reusable Blanket – Designed for emergency responders, with durability for up to 30 deployments and repairable via included kits.

Rising Risks, Urgent Solutions

With EV adoption accelerating, lithium-ion battery demand is projected to grow 27% annually to 4,700 GWh by 2030. Thermal runaways from these lithium-ion battery fire hazards can reach 2,760°C, far exceeding the melting points of concrete and steel structures. They may also release high volumes of toxic smoke.

“Emerging technologies like EVs bring new fire hazards that traditional firefighting tools cannot fully address,” said Jeffrey Seah, General Manager at PDS International. “The Bridgehill Fire Blanket is a decisive, zero-damage first-response solution that empowers facilities, first responders, and even homeowners to act fast and protect lives, property, and the environment.”

Complementary Safety Measures

This launch complements SafetySam’s comprehensive battery safety equipment, which includes Emtez Safety Cabinets for Lithium-Ion Batteries, New Pig Obsidian Pillows for absorbing electrolyte leaks, and Transport Storage Boxes for safe battery transit and storage.

The company is also conducting information sessions and demonstrations with industry groups, facilities managers, and emergency services to raise awareness of fire hazards associated with emerging technologies and to discuss potential mitigation strategies.

