Have you seen this man?

Police are appealing for information from the public to assist with identifying the man in these images.

Police would like to speak to this person in relation to an assault at the Panmure Bus Interchange on Friday, 6 June 2025 between 9.30pm-11pm.

If you have seen this man or have any information that may assist in identifying him please contact Police on 105, referencing file number 250607/3461.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

