Woman assisting Police after baby’s body found in Albert Park

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews of Auckland City District Police:

A woman is assisting Police with enquiries after the discovery of the body of a newborn baby in Albert Park early this morning.

Police were called to the scene about 7am after a park worker discovered the infant.

Sadly, when examined, there were no signs of life.

A scene examination is now underway, and Police are speaking to a woman believed to be the baby’s mother.

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out in the coming days.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI