Woman assisting Police after baby’s body found in Albert Park

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews of Auckland City District Police:
A woman is assisting Police with enquiries after the discovery of the body of a newborn baby in Albert Park early this morning.
Police were called to the scene about 7am after a park worker discovered the infant.
Sadly, when examined, there were no signs of life.
A scene examination is now underway, and Police are speaking to a woman believed to be the baby’s mother.
A post-mortem examination will also be carried out in the coming days.
