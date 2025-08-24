Level crossings work a boost for Aucklanders

Source: New Zealand Government

Construction work to remove many of Auckland’s level crossings and replace them with over-bridges for vehicles and pedestrians begins next week in a boost for the city’s productivity and job creation, Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown say.

Earlier this year, the Government and Auckland Council agreed to jointly contribute funding for the removal of level crossings in Takanini and Glen Innes. The level crossings will be removed or replaced with grade-separated crossings to maximise the City Rail Link’s ability to speed up journey times by rail and road and boost Auckland’s productivity.

The scope of the Takanini and Glen Innes package includes a total of eight level crossing removals or replacements: three new grade-separated road bridges, three new pedestrian access bridges, and the closure of two unsafe level crossings.

“The City Rail Link is on schedule to open next year, and will reshape travel for much of Auckland. Commuters can expect faster journeys, less congestion, and a range of other major benefits,” Mr Bishop says.

“Level crossings – where roads intersect with train tracks – are a common source of frustration for motorists. Most people know the sinking feeling when warning lights start flashing and the barriers come down, signalling an approaching train. For truck drivers, tradies, couriers, and many others, those minutes of waiting can mean lost time, and in many cases, lost income.”

The Mayor has championed making it easier for people to get to their destinations quickly and safely.

“I’ve always focused on getting Auckland moving and committed to making sure council’s share of funding was included in the Long-Term Plan so it’s great to see work starting on an initiative that will deliver on this,” says Mayor Brown.

“Level crossings are not an easy fix and it was another problem added to my fix list when I became mayor, but I was determined to find a solution and now we can get this done.

“With the City Rail Link opening next year, allowing for more trains to be added to the network, removing the level crossings and building new road and pedestrian bridges will cut congestion and make it safer for people to walk and drive in the area.

“This is about getting a good deal for Aucklanders and is a great example of what can happen when government and council partner to get the work done and improve safety.”

In February 2025 the Government and Auckland Council each confirmed $200 million in funding for the first three years of the work. The NZTA Board approved funding in April 2025. It is anticipated that the remainder of the cost will be allocated through the National Land Transport Programme 2027-2030.

“The CRL is a game changer but there’s a lot of work to be done to maximise how we use it effectively, removing barriers that will slow trains down and cause congestion and providing Aucklanders and visitors easy and safe access to public transport,” says Mayor Brown.

