Tradition, Reimagined: Yung Kee’s 2025 Mid-Autumn Collection Unveiling the Mini Lava Custard Mooncake in a New Art-Inspired Gift Box

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 August 2025 – As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, sharing mooncakes with family and friends remains a cherished tradition that brings loved ones together. This year, Yung Kee embraces this spirit with its “Indulging in Moonlit Delights, Embracing the Joy of Reunion” collection, featuring exquisitely crafted gift boxes that honor heritage while embracing modern innovation. In collaboration with its contemporary brand Yung’s Bistro, Yung Kee introduces the highly anticipated Mini Lava Custard Mooncakes. Paired with the classic Double Yolk Lotus Seed Paste and Mixed Nuts with Chinese Ham mooncakes, this collection blends traditional craftsmanship with modern flavors, offering a tribute to the festival’s spirit of reunion.

A Symphony of Classic and Contemporary Flavors

This year, Yung Kee partners with Yung’s Bistro to deliver a delightful fusion of Hong Kong’s culinary heritage and contemporary tastes. The new Mini Lava Custard Mooncakes captivates modern palates, featuring carefully selected salted egg yolks that are steamed, finely mashed, and blended into a rich, velvety custard filling for an irresistibly smooth texture. The delicate pastry, crafted from premium Japanese flour and New Zealand butter, is subtly sweetened with low-calorie palatinose and Japanese seaweed sugar for a lighter indulgence that does not compromise on flavor.

Yung Kee’s dedication to tradition shines through its classic offerings. The Double Yolk with Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake showcases premium Xiang lotus seeds—hailed as “China’s finest” are slow-cooked with pure cane sugar for three hours to create a silky smooth, fragrant paste. Paired with top-grade salted egg yolks and encased in a delicate crust, it delivers a timeless taste that lingers on the palate. The Mixed Nuts with Chinese Ham Mooncake adheres to time-honored recipes, blending walnuts, almonds, sesame seeds, melon seeds and cashews with savoury Jinhua ham for a complex and textured filling that offers a harmonious tapestry of flavors.

Gift Boxes That Tell a Story of Eastern Elegance



The newly designed gift box reinterprets Eastern aesthetics with a modern touch. Drawing inspiration from the striking hand-painted murals at Yung’s Bistro in Taikoo Place—where figures inspired by the Black Maine Chinese Goose appear to frolic amidst serene pavilion scenes, leisurely enjoying tea from cloisonné teaware—the artwork gracefully adorns each box. The design incorporates classic hues from China’s traditional twelve-color spectrum, including “vermilion” and “emerald green”, reimagined through a modern lens to exude understated sophistication. Each mooncake is individually presented in an individual box adorned with Yung Kee’s iconic calligraphy logo and playful goose silhouettes, reflecting the brand’s dedication to quality and heritage.

Four Exquisite Sets for Every Celebration

At its core, the Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and togetherness. To suit different gifting and sharing occasions, this year’s “Indulging in Moonlit Delights, Embracing the Joy of Reunion” collection offers four distinctive gift sets:

“ENRICH” Mooncake Set: Eight Mini Lava Custard Mooncakes—a sweet treat for the younger generation.

“EMBRACE” Mooncake Set: One Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolks and one Mixed Nuts with Chinese Ham—classic duo for festive celebrations.

“APPRECIATE” Mooncake Set: One Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolks and four Mini Lava Custard Mooncakes—tradition meets innovation for family gatherings.

“CHASE” Mooncake Set: One Mixed Nuts with Chinese Ham and four Mini Lava Custard Mooncakes—extending festive joy.

New High-Speed Rail Station Location for Cross-Border Convenience To accommodate cross-border travelers, Yung Kee has established a new sales point at the Hong Kong Duty Free shop (within the restricted area) at West Kowloon High-Speed Railway Station. Whether as thoughtful gifts for loved ones or prestigious corporate presents, these festive treats are now conveniently accessible for travelers to bring a slice of Hong Kong’s heritage home.

From now until September 15, 2025, Yung Kee offers exclusive rewards for sharing festive joy:

Purchase Quantity Special Offers* 1-5 boxes Enjoy 12% off plus a HK$200 mooncake cash voucher for the next purchase** 6 boxes or more Enjoy 15% off plus a complimentary box of 8 Mini Lava Custard Mooncakes 10 boxes or more Enjoy 17% off plus a HK$1,000 dining voucher

* Special Offers are valid at Yung Kee Restaurant and Yung’s Bistro outlets only. Offers are subject to terms and conditions.

** The HK$200 mooncake cash voucher cannot be used in conjunction with other promotional offers.

# For promotions at our online store and the Hong Kong Duty Free at High-Speed Rail Station, please check the online store for details or inquire with in-store staff.

Sales Locations：

Yung Kee Restaurant

32-40 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2522 1624

Yung’s Bistro

Taikoo Place: Shop 1-2, G/F, Dorset House, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay

Tel: (852) 2523 3123

K11 MUSEA: Unit 701, 7/F, K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui

Tel: (852) 2321 3800

Hong Kong Duty Free

West Kowloon Station (Cross Boundary Restricted Area), 3 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Online Store: https://yungkee.buys.hk/html/eshop-checkout-en.html

Redemption Details：

Redemption Period: September 15 – October 3, 2025

Redemption Locations: Yung Kee Restaurant, Yung’s Bistro (K11 MUSEA and Taikoo Place)

Enquiry & Ordering:

General Enquiries: 5599 2800

Corporate Orders: 5599 3123

